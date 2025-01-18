Heat vs. Nuggets Takeaways: Nuggets Rout Heat, Spoil Jimmy Butler’s Return
The Denver Nuggets (25-16) routed the Miami Heat (20-20) and ruined Jimmy Butler's return in a 133-113 finish Friday night.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Jimmy Butler was much more engaged
It was not difficult for Butler's return from his seven-game suspension to be a massive improvement over his previous two starts. Butler finished with 18 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 46.7 percent shooting. He missed both of his three-point attempts.
Butler immediately regained his starting role and thrived much more in the second half, when the offense ran through him more. He also looked more aggressive as the game went on.
2. Tyler Herro remains the Heat's alpha
Herro finished with 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 58.8 percent shooting and 28.6 percent from three-point range. Butler’s return did not change much from Herro’s role, as he still led the team in shot attempts.
Herro appeared destined for another 30-point night when he scored 14 points in the first half. However, his offense stalled In the second half when the Heat desperately needed someone else to step up.
3. Nikola Jović continues to shine as a sixth man
Jović finished with 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 50 percent shooting and 28.6 percent from three-point range. Despite the Heat's ongoing drama, they've at least watched Jovic thrive as the sixth man. He looks comfortable and free in his new role, a good sign as the Heat attempt to right the ship.
4. Bam Adebayo notched another double-double
Adebayo finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists on 46.7 percent shooting and missed both of his three-point attempts. Just like many other Heat players, his offensive production wasn’t bad. It just wasn’t up to par when facing a high-powered offense from the Nuggets.
Adebayo biggest flaw was the fact he wasn’t able to slow Nikola Jokić down at all. Jokić had no problem getting whatever he wanted offensively, tallying a triple-double and dominating the inconsistent Heat.
DWYANE WADE SPEAKS ON THE MIAMI HEAT AMID JIMMY BUTLER CONFLICT
As the coverage of Jimmy Butler’s public trade requests from the Miami Heat continues as the most popular story in the NBA, many former players have shared their thoughts on the situation.
Dwyane Wade is another Heat legend who spoke on the dispute, joining Shaquille O'Neal, Udonis Haslem, and Tim Hardaway.
On The Why podcast, Wade prefaced himself by admitting he didn’t know much about what would happen regarding the trade and wanted to remain neutral by refusing to take a side. However, he was adamant about the notion the Heat wouldn’t have any more star players wanting to play for them after the Butler conflict is resolved. He denied this immediately.
“So in this space with the Heat, I don’t know what’s going to happen, and I don’t have any comment on the trade, but I know what Jimmy Butler has done for the Miami Heat,” Wade said. “And it shouldn’t have to be as ugly as it is right now. And I don’t like this stain on our organization. I don’t like the fact that people feel they can comment and talk about that whole notion that because of the Jimmy Butler situation and how Pat Riley has handled things, guys are not going to come to Miami; y’all can quit that (expletive) right now.”
Wade continued defending how tantalizing the prospect of playing for the Heat is to many players wanting to be in the city and getting paid a lot of money to play basketball.
“It ain’t gonna be a day when a basketball player ain’t gonna want to make $300 million to play in Miami,” Wade continued. “It will not be a day that you ain’t gonna raise your hand to go make $300 million to be the star in Miami. So, let’s quit that narrative right now.”
To remain neutral, he credited Butler with coming in, leading the Heat back to their winning ways, and helping instill the belief in Heat Culture. Butler and the Heat were the perfect pairing, leading to plenty of success.
“But I do give Jimmy credit,” Wade said. “Jimmy came in when they were losing the face of their franchise and became the face of the franchise. That’s had to do. He became the person those kids wanted to buy and wear his jersey. The relationship was the Heat was a soft landing spot for Jimmy, and Jimmy was exactly the star the Heat needed. Six years, finals, and big moments they had together should not end tragically.”
