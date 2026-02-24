Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks Final Injury Update: Starter's status revealed

The Miami Heat announced that guard Davion Mitchell (illness) is now available for Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mitchell previously missed the Heat's last game, a home win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, due to the same illness.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Available - Illness

Nikola Jovic: Out - Back

Trevor Keels: Available - G League

Jahmir Young: Available - G League

Vlad Goldin: Available - G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 8:00 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (31-27) and Milwaukee Bucks (24-31) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-103, win on November 26. The Heat are 77-57 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 42-24 in home games and 35-33 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Kevin Porter Jr.

C Myles Turner

F AJ Green

F Kyle Kuzma

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -6.5 (-108), Bucks +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Heat -238, Bucks +195

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on if the Heat being a top five defense is a testament to Bam Adebayo: "There's no question about it. This year, I think, as much as any year, he's proven that he should be in the consideration for Defensive Player, because of that reason. All the moving parts, he's defended in every scheme at the highest level."

"When he's on the floor, our defense is probably top two or three. When he's off the court, it's been a little bit different, but he's allowing us to play multiple schemes, to communicate our system, to allow all the other guys to really have great defensive years like [Andrew Wiggins], [Davion Mitchell], on down the line, Pelle [Larsson]."

