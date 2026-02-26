One Glaring Weakness for Each Western Conference NBA Title Contender

The All-Star Game and the trade deadline are both in the rearview mirror, which means the NBA is beginning the home stretch of the 2025-26 season. Several teams in each conference have separated themselves as genuine contenders for an NBA title, but none of them are perfect.

After examining the flaws of each Eastern Conference contender, it’s time to turn our attention to the West and see where the weaknesses lie. The defending-champion Thunder lead the Western Conference, with the Spurs not far behind. After that, a battle is raging for the third seed.

Here’s a look at what each team’s fatal flaw could be as we race to the finish of the regular season.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (45–14)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gestures to teammates against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Glaring weakness: Three-point defense

It’s really hard to find a legit weakness for the defending champs, especially on defense, where they have the top defensive rating (106.1) in the NBA. That said, if the team does have one flaw, it’s three-point defense.

The Thunder’s opponents are currently shooting 36.9% from three-point range, which ranks 26th in the NBA. Those same opponents are also making 14.3 three-pointers per game, which ranks 28th. Yikes.

Oklahoma City is still the overwhelming favorite to win the Western Conference, but there remains a chance a hot-shooting team could jump up and bite them in the postseason. Tightening up the team’s perimeter defense should be the focus over the final few weeks of the season.

2. San Antonio Spurs (41–16)

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looks on in the first half against the Detroit Pistons. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Glaring weakness: Youth and inexperience

The Spurs have arrived probably a year earlier than expected, and it has been a blast to watch the team figure things out in real time. The team’s young core, led by Victor Wembanyama, has been a joy to follow this season. Unfortunately, the team’s youth might be its downfall in the postseason.

Other than point guard De’Aaron Fox and wing Harrison Barnes, none of the team’s regular starters has ever played in the postseason. Barnes, of course, won a title with the Warriors in 2015 and has 71 career postseason games under his belt. In contrast, Fox only has seven games of postseason experience in his career, and that came with the Kings in 2023. Backup center Luke Kornet has played in 43 playoff games, mostly as a reserve, and won a title with the Celtics in 2024.

This season will be Wembanyama’s first taste of postseason action. The same goes for Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Dylan Harper, Keldon Johnson, and Carter Bryant. Things get kicked up a notch during the playoffs, and inexperienced teams can get exposed. The Spurs better be ready.

3. Houston Rockets (35–21)

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun loses control of the ball as Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Glaring weakness: Turnovers

The Rockets are stubbornly holding on to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, but their carelessness with the basketball could spell their doom.

As a team, Houston is turning the ball over 14.6 times per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA. The team’s turnover percentage (15.9) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.58) both rank 28th. That’s not great. Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün are both averaging 3.2 giveaways a game, while Amen Thompson is fumbling it away 2.6 times per game.

The Rockets have the fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA (111.6), but need to clean things up on offense to have a chance at making a deep run.

4. Denver Nuggets (36–22)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray talks with guard Christian Braun and center Nikola Jokic. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Glaring weakness: Health

If the Nuggets can put it all together, they could legitimately be Oklahoma City’s biggest challenger in the West. Nikola Jokić is putting together another unbelievable season, and Jamal Murray is averaging career-highs in points (25.5), assists (7.5), and rebounds (4.4), while shooting a career-best 48.3% from the field. If only this squad could stay healthy.

Aaron Gordon is currently out with a hamstring injury and has only played in 23 games this season. Meanwhile, Peyton Watson’s own hamstring injury is likely to cost him a month. Jokić previously missed roughly a month due to a knee injury, while an ankle sprain has limited Christian Braun to just 22 games this season.

If Denver can get everyone healthy and on the floor at the same time, it could challenge the Thunder for a spot in the NBA Finals. That has been a lot to ask this season.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated