Heat vs Pelicans Injury Report: Pelicans Without Two Starters

Dec 26, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) shoots against Orlando Magic guard Trevelin Queen (12) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat could have the return of one starter while the New Orleans Pelicans are shorthanded for tonight's matchup at Kaseya Center.

Heat forward Duncan Robinson (foot) is questionable after missing Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans are without starters Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (ankle).

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami


TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +2

VITALS: The Heat and Pelicans meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each team winning on the road. Miami has currently won seven of their last eight against New Orleans. The HEAT are 26-21 all-time versus the Pelicans
during the regular season, including 17-7 in home games and 9-14 in road games. The Heat are coming off an emotional victory against the Houston Rockets, where Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson got into a scuffle near the end of the game.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Kevin Love

PELICANS

F Trey Murphy III

F Herb Jones

C Yves Missi

G Dejounte Murray

G C.J. McCollum

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Richardson: Out - Heel

Terry Rozier: Out - Suspension

Keshad Johnson: Questionable - Two-way

Duncan Robinson: Questionable - Foot

PELICANS

Zion Williamson: Out - Hamstring

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Questionable - Ankle

Jose Alvarado: Doubtful - Hamstring

Brandon Ingram: Out - Ankle

Karlo Matkovic: Out: Back

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler on trade speculation: "But right now, I'm here. So, I'm going to make the most of it. I am going to compete, and I am going to win. And that's all that I've got. It's a lot of talk. And it is a lot of noise, which I'm cool with. It doesn't bother me at all. I love that. I thrive in that. But it keeps all y'all wondering. It does. It keeps the world wondering, to where you've got to keep coming back and asking me about something. I like it. It's good to be talked about. Even better to be wanted, though. Remember that."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Published
