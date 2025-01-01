Heat vs Pelicans Injury Report: Pelicans Without Two Starters
The Miami Heat could have the return of one starter while the New Orleans Pelicans are shorthanded for tonight's matchup at Kaseya Center.
Heat forward Duncan Robinson (foot) is questionable after missing Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans are without starters Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (ankle).
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +2
VITALS: The Heat and Pelicans meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each team winning on the road. Miami has currently won seven of their last eight against New Orleans. The HEAT are 26-21 all-time versus the Pelicans
during the regular season, including 17-7 in home games and 9-14 in road games. The Heat are coming off an emotional victory against the Houston Rockets, where Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson got into a scuffle near the end of the game.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Kevin Love
PELICANS
F Trey Murphy III
F Herb Jones
C Yves Missi
G Dejounte Murray
G C.J. McCollum
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Out - Heel
Terry Rozier: Out - Suspension
Keshad Johnson: Questionable - Two-way
Duncan Robinson: Questionable - Foot
PELICANS
Zion Williamson: Out - Hamstring
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Questionable - Ankle
Jose Alvarado: Doubtful - Hamstring
Brandon Ingram: Out - Ankle
Karlo Matkovic: Out: Back
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Jimmy Butler on trade speculation: "But right now, I'm here. So, I'm going to make the most of it. I am going to compete, and I am going to win. And that's all that I've got. It's a lot of talk. And it is a lot of noise, which I'm cool with. It doesn't bother me at all. I love that. I thrive in that. But it keeps all y'all wondering. It does. It keeps the world wondering, to where you've got to keep coming back and asking me about something. I like it. It's good to be talked about. Even better to be wanted, though. Remember that."
