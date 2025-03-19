Heat Vs. Pistons Injury Report: Miami Could See Return Of Two Starters Tonight
The Miami Heat have struggled recently but could receive some help against the Detroit Pistons. Veterans Alec Burks and Andrew Wiggins are listed as questionable but may return Wednesday night. Wiggins is averaging 18.3 points this season.
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Alec Burks: Questionable - Back
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Leg
PISTONS
Tolu Smith: Out - G League
Ron Harper Jr: Out - G League
Jaden Ivey: Out: Leg
Daniss Jenkins: Out - G League
Bobi Klintman: Out - G League
Here is the game preview:
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +4.5, FanDuel
VITALS: The Heat and Pistons meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, the teams have split the previous two contests with each squad winning on their home court. Miami has currently won seven of the last eight overall against Detroit. The HEAT are 72-58 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 40-24 in home games and 32-34 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Duncan Robinson
C Kel'el Ware
F Jaime Jaquez
F Bam Adebayo
PISTONS
G Cade Cunningham
G Tim Hardaway Jr
C Jalen Duren
F Ausar Thompson
F Tobias Harris
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the eight-game losing streak: “This has been one of the biggest challenges of a regular season that I’ve been a part of. And we just have to stay the course. This is the NBA. We’ll have another game on Wednesday night. We have to collectively get our mind right where all these losses don’t have to impact the next game. That is the mental discipline. That is a tough human condition to fight. It’s human nature to stack up some of these memories and let that affect us for the next game.”
