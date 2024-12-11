Heat vs. Raptors Injury Report: Toronto Without Star Player In Thursday's Matchup
Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes will not play Thursday against the Miami Heat.
He is dealing with an ankle injury.
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Pelle Larsson: Doubtful - ankle
Jimmy Butler: Probable - knee
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Josh Richardson: Out - Heel
RAPTORS
Scottie Barnes: Out - Ankle
Bruce Brown: Out - Conditioning
Kevin Durant: Out - Ankle
Collin Gillespie: Out - Two-way
Ulrich Chomche: Out - G League
Immanuel Quickly: Out - Elbow
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -10.5
VITALS: The Heat and Raptors meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with this contest being added after the NBA Cup Group
Stage games. So far this season, the teams have split the previous two games, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. Last season,
Miami won the series, 3-1. The HEAT are 63-43 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 38-17 in home games and 25-26 in road
games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Haywood Highsmith
RAPTORS
F Ochai Agbaji
F R.J. Barrett
C Jacob Poeltl
G Gradey Dick
G Davion Mitchell
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the Jimmy Butler trade speculation that began earlier this week: "It's been our best, most consistent stretch of the season. So anything else, any other narrative, I don't care. Nobody should, because most of this stuff has just been all like a bunch of gibberish."
“
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich