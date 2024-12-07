Heat Vs. Suns Injury Report: Phoenix Without One Superstar While Miami Healthy
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: N/A
VITALS: The Heat and Suns meet for the second and final regular season matchup, marking the first team Miami will conclude their series against this season. Phoenix recorded a 115-112 home win in their first contest on Nov. 6. The Heat are 32-40 all-time versus the Suns during the
regular season, including 16-20 in home games and 16-20 in road games. : The Heat conclude their regular season series against the Suns tonight, marking the first team Miami will complete their season series against, while the HEAT have yet to even play a single game against Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, Cleveland, Golden State, Houston, L.A. Clippers, Memphis, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Portland, San Antonio and Utah. Additionally, it marks the second-earliest in the season. Miami and Phoenix will finish their regular season series in the team’s histories, the only date earlier was on Nov. 17, 2012.
The Miami Heat are expected at full strength for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns at Kasey Center.
Pelle Larsson (questionable) is the only concern of an ankle injury. The news isn't as good for the Suns. They are without All-Star Kevin Durant.
Here's the full injury report:
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Pelle Larsson: Questionable - ankle
Kel'el Ware: Out - G League
Jimmy Butler: Probable - knee
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
SUNS
Jalen Bridges: Out - G League
Ryan Dunn: Questionable - Ankle
Kevin Durant: Out - Ankle
Collin Gillespie: Out - Two-way
Jusuf Nurkic: Out: Thigh
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Haywood Highsmith
SUNS
F Bradley Beal
F Royce O'Neale
C Mason Plumlee
G Tyus Jones
G Devin Booker
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on sending rookie Kel'el to the G League for a few games: “The next logical thing is to try and get him some time, get him some game minutes, and see how he can impact winning ... I'm encouraged by the work he's putting in."
