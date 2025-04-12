Heat Vs. Wizards Injury Report: Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Etc Held Out
HEAT
Pelle Larsson: Out - Hamstring
Tyler Herro: Out - Rest
Bam Adebayo: Out -Rest
Alec Burks: Out - Back
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
WIZARDS
Malcolm Brogdon: Out - Ankle
Anthony Gill: Out - Hamstring
Richaun Holmes: Out - Ankle
Corey Rispert: Out - Thumb
Khris Middleton: Out - Knee
Jordan Poole: Out - Elbow
JT Thor: Questionable - Knee
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 1 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
Betting line: Heat -8.5, Draft Kings
VITALS: : The Heat and Wizards meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup. So far this season, Miami has won all three previous contests, all by at least 15 points. The HEAT has also now won 10 of the last 13 overall against Washington and previously won their 100th game against the Wizards on 3/31, the first team Miami has recorded their 100th win against as they are now 100-47 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 55-18 in home games and 45-29 in road games
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Terry Rozier
C Kel'el Ware
F Duncan Robinson
F Kyle Anderson
WIZARDS
G Bub Carrington
G AJ Johnson
C Alex Sarr
F Justin Champagnie
F Kyshawn George
QUOTABLE
Heat center Bam Adebayo on Wednesday's game against Chicago Bulls: "Winner goes home. It's like the NCAA Tournament. Anything can happen. We've seen teams in the tournament that have got swept by a team in the regular season and you get that one shining moment and it's a turnaround."