Inside The Heat

Heat Vs. Wizards Injury Report: Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Etc Held Out

Shandel Richardson

Apr 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

HEAT

Pelle Larsson: Out - Hamstring

Tyler Herro: Out - Rest

Bam Adebayo: Out -Rest

Alec Burks: Out - Back

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

WIZARDS

Malcolm Brogdon: Out - Ankle

Anthony Gill: Out - Hamstring

Richaun Holmes: Out - Ankle

Corey Rispert: Out - Thumb

Khris Middleton: Out - Knee

Jordan Poole: Out - Elbow

JT Thor: Questionable - Knee

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 1 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

Betting line: Heat -8.5, Draft Kings

VITALS: : The Heat and Wizards meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup. So far this season, Miami has won all three previous contests, all by at least 15 points. The HEAT has also now won 10 of the last 13 overall against Washington and previously won their 100th game against the Wizards on 3/31, the first team Miami has recorded their 100th win against as they are now 100-47 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 55-18 in home games and 45-29 in road games



PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Terry Rozier

C Kel'el Ware

F Duncan Robinson

F Kyle Anderson

WIZARDS

G Bub Carrington

G AJ Johnson

C Alex Sarr

F Justin Champagnie

F Kyshawn George

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on Wednesday's game against Chicago Bulls: "Winner goes home. It's like the NCAA Tournament. Anything can happen. We've seen teams in the tournament that have got swept by a team in the regular season and you get that one shining moment and it's a turnaround."

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here