Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Mar. 5, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, YES Network (Brooklyn)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (Brooklyn)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (33-29) and Brooklyn Nets (15-46) meet for the third of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-95, win in Brooklyn on December 18, a 124-98, win on Mar. 3rd and has now won five of the last six overall against the Nets.

The Heat are 84-61 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 45-26 in home games and 39-35 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

NETS

G Nolan Traore

G Terance Mann

C Nic Claxton

F Michael Porter Jr.

F Noah Clowney

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Simone Fontecchio: Out - Groin

Norman Powell: Out - Groin

Nikola Jovic: Out - Back

Myron Gardner: Available - Two-Way

Trevor Keels: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League Assignment

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

NETS

Egor Demin: Out - Foot

Drake Powell: Out - G League Assignment

Tyson Etienne: Out - G League (Two-Way)

E.J. Liddell: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Chaney Johnson: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -12.5 (-115), Nets +12.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Heat -700, Nets +500

Total points scored: 225.5 (over -108, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after their win over the Brooklyn Nets: "Just to see the approach, I was pleased with the prep, I was pleased with the practice yesterday and pretty consistent effort and focus throughout the course of the game. It was a good response, now we can take a little bit of time and gather ourselves and get ready for Thursday night as well."

