Heat vs. Wizards Takeaways: Bam Adebayo Has Breakout In Mexico City
The Miami Heat (3-2) took advantage of the short-handed Washington Wizards (2-3) in a 118-98 victory.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Bam Adebayo had his best game of the season.
After several disappointing performances where he lacked assertiveness and did not look like his usual self, he dominated against the Wizards. Adebayo finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and two assists on 50 percent shooting and 60 percent shooting from three-point range. Many expected to see this version of him at the start of the season. Erik Spoelstra said after the Heat’s loss against the New York Knicks, the Heat will look to get Adebayo initiated into the offense. This goal was certainly achieved because he had 20 points at half-time.
2. Alec Burks may need to see playing time more frequently.
The Heat have won all three games Burks has played. He finished with 15 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 62.5 percent shooting and 71.4 percent shooting from three-point range. His playing time is matchup-dependent. He received as much time as he did because Duncan Robinson was out for personal reasons. This may need to change because Burks is shooting 8-11 from three-point range.
3. Tyler Herro continues to be the Heat’s most consistent scorer.
Despite initially focusing on getting Adebayo the ball, Herro performed well. He finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and one assist on 55.6 percent shooting and 50 percent shooting from three-point range. He did most of his damage in the first half because the Heat did not need him for most of the second half when they continued to build on their big lead. Herro remains their top scorer in five games at 20.8 points per game.
4. The Heat finally won the battle on the boards.
It took five games, but the Heat finally won a rebounding battle. They finished with 65 rebounds compared to the Wizards’ 44. The most impressive aspect was grabbing 21 offensive rebounds, the most the franchise has had in the Jimmy Butler era. They had gotten outrebounded in every matchup this season. The Heat look to build on this in their next matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
