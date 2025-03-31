Inside The Heat

Heat-Wizards Miami Injury Report: Latest Status On Davion Mitchell

Alex Toledo

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) talks to center Kel'el Ware (7), forward Andrew Wiggins (22), guard Davion Mitchell (45), and guard Alec Burks (18) during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Kaseya Center.
Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) talks to center Kel'el Ware (7), forward Andrew Wiggins (22), guard Davion Mitchell (45), and guard Alec Burks (18) during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Kaseya Center. / Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images
The Miami Heat have ruled out guard Davion Mitchell for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards, due to a stomach illness. Meanwhile, guard Alec Burks is now available after being listed as 'probable' earlier today.

Mitchell is averaging about 10 points, five assists, about three rebounds and a steal since he landed on the Heat. Burks is averaging 16 points in his last three games as a starter and shooting 43 percent from three for the season.

Meanwhile, the Wizardsruled out starting forward Khris Middleton as well as fifth-year forward Anthony Gill. Middleton finished with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Heat's win in early March. He is averaging about 11 points, four rebounds and three assists since the Wizards acquired him in early February.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Out - Stomach

Alec Burks: Available - Back

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring

Duncan Robinson: Out - Back

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

WIZARDS

Khris Middleton: Out - Knee

Anthony Gill: Out - Hip

Malcolm Brogdon: Out - Ankle

Bilal Coulibaly: Out - Hamstring

Kyshawn George: Out - Ankle

Corey Kispert: Out - Thumb

Saddiq Bey: Out - Knee

How To Watch Miami Heat-Washington Wizards, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Game time: 7:00 p.m., Capital One Arena, Washington

Betting line: Heat -9, DraftKings

VITALS: : The Heat and Wizards meet for the third and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won both matchups, winning 118-98 in November and 106-90 in early March. The Heat are 99-47 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 55-18 in home games and 44-29 in road games. The Heat have won seven of the last 10 matchups against the Wizards, dating back to Nov. 2022.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

WIZARDS

G Bub Carrington

G Jordan Poole

C Alex Sarr

F Justin Champagnie

F AJ Johnson

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "Well, you can see just the continuity. Guys are gaining confidence, you know, with the offense, creating shots for each other. Always looks better when the ball goes in but, look, we've been we feel like we've been playing good offensive basketball for five weeks. We were building the right habits, you know, quarters one through three during that month."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

