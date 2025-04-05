Historic Night Could Solidify Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro As No. 1 Option
After a season filled with ups and downs for the Miami Heat, the team's journey in the post-Jimmy Butler era is finally coming into focus.
Tyler Herro has become the clear No. 1 option since ending a 10-game losing streak with a victory against the Charlotte Hornets. Over the last seven games, Herro has averaged 28.8 points, five rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 58.2 percent shooting and 50.3 percent from three-point range.
Herro’s main reasons for success are his increased efficiency and improved decision-making against defenses, which focus on him as the primary option. This led to a six-game winning streak before losing to a game-winning shot from Ja Morant. Despite the loss, Herro’s 35-point performance moved him up in multiple franchise records. He surpassed Chris Bosh for sixth on the Heat’s all-time leading scoring list. He also passed Butler for fourth in total 30-point games.
Erik Spoelstra shared his thoughts on Herro’s improved skill set, leading to his 19-point third quarter.
“He was really assertive in those moments,” Spoelstra said. “They did a pretty good job of pressuring him in straight-up pick-and-rolls. They were really physical on those and catch-and-shoots, they weren’t letting him come off the screens. That just shows you how diverse his skill set is now. He was doing it in all the random plays.”
NBA ANALYST THROWS SHADE AT KEVIN DURANT TO MIAMI HEAT SPECULATION
With Kevin Durant’s injury putting the Phoenix Suns in danger of missing the playoffs, his future with the team is questionable.
At 36, Durant is still one of the best players in the league. He’s averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7 percent shooting and 43 percent from three-point range. Unfortunately, it seems as if Durant’s impact on winning has decreased. The Suns are No. 11 in the Western Conference despite his elite production. If they fail to make the playoffs, it will mark the first time since the 2009 season he has missed the playoffs without being ruled out for most of the season due to injury.
On First Things First, they held a segment about Durant’s most likely destinations if he were to leave the Suns. The Miami Heat were one because they are looking for another star to replace Jimmy Butler and lead their remaining All-Stars, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Nick Wright of Fox Sports shared his displeasure of that Durant move.
“I don’t understand why Kevin Durant would have interest in Miami,” Wright said. “I understand it's Miami, and they have a history, and the weather’s great. Durant is, even by NBA standards, super rich. He can go wherever he wants. He has ‘own your own plane’ money. This team would be drawing dead. Even if they kept Herro and Bam, that team is not winning four rounds.”
MIAMI HEAT LEGEND ALONZO MOURNING HAS OTHERWORLDLY LABEL FOR LEBRON JAMES
A few athletes in sports history have had insane career longevity, but even fewer are impressive enough compared to LeBron James.
James dominated with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, where he won his first championship, and solidified his tenure as the second-best player in franchise history behind Dwyane Wade.
He is still a top 10 player in the league since leaving the Heat more than a decade ago. James is averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists on 51 percent shooting and 37.4 percent from three-point range. It’s more rebounds, assists, and higher efficiency than his 2012-2013 MVP season. At 40, James surpassed Karl Malone as the oldest player to win a Player of the Month award.
On the OG’s podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Heat legend Alonzo Mourning praised James for still dominating at this point in his career. Mourning referred to James as an "alien."
“First of all, it was an honor to have been in the front office and witness part of his legacy,” Mourning said. “Now, I got newfound respect. To be 40 years old and to do what he’s doing right now is unheard of. He’s shooting 52 percent right now, and he’s averaging 25 points. The constant jumping and pounding and all of the rigours of the sport. I don’t know how he’s able to do this at 40.”
