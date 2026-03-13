Bam Adebayo, Erik Spoelstra Both Gave Ice-Cold Quotes in Defense of 83-Point Game

The Heat played again on Thursday night, two days after Bam Adebayo shocked the world by scoring 83 points a in win over the Wizards.

The basketball community was still buzzing after the unbelievable performance, yet arguments over the quality of Adebayo’s 83 points persisted. Last night was the first opportunity the team had to directly respond to the critics who claim his performance was diminished due to things like free throws and the Heat fouling to give Adebayo as much time as possible. And, boy, did they take advantage of that opportunity to respond.

Both Adebayo and coach Erik Spoelstra were not shy in sharing their opinions on the situation. They collectively fired back at the idea that Adebayo’s 83-point game is somehow worth less due to the circumstances under which he achieved the incredible mark. And while the way they did so was unique to each individual, they both had one line that stood out as particularly strong rebuttals to the criticism.

Spoelstra spoke first ahead of the Heat’s win over the Bucks and was blunt from the outset—he did not care if anybody was upset about the lengths he had his team go to in order to get Adebayo to 83 points.

“I apologize to absolutely no one. Period,” Spoelstra said. “It's a Tuesday night game against a team where they're not playing for anything, where their organization is trying to lose. We’ve already lost a game in that kind of situation. We have players sitting out. And I spoke to Bam about I want, as our best player and team captain, for him to be locked in and ready. And, he sure was.



“I would do it 10 times out of 10 again for Bam. I’m apologizing to nobody about this. I feel just so awesome for Bam, because he is about all the right things.”

When @ByTimReynolds asked Erik Spoelstra about the reaction to Bam Adebayo's 83 point performance.



"I apologize to absolutely no one. Period." pic.twitter.com/ALtNGCWsdC — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) March 12, 2026

The longtime Miami coach then issued an icy quote that delves right into the heart of the debate around Adebayo’s performance.

“I've seen people say you've got to be a purist. I'm a Darwinist in this league.”

In other words, Spoelstra sees basketball as a survival of the fittest competition and doing things “the right way” doesn’t matter in the face of success. Given he is the longest-tenured head coach in the NBA he may have the right of it. Either way, a pretty cool quote to fire back at critics in defense of his star.

It was Adebayo’s turn after the game, in which he scored 21 points. He adopted the same stance as his coach, declaring loudly he doesn’t care if anyone is mad about what happened. In the process Adebayo actually made a good basketball point, too—it wasn’t his fault the Wizards failed to throw a double-team at him until the very end.

“First of all, y’all are blaming me,” Adebayo told the media. “You should be blaming that head coach. Get that first. I was not the one that let me go one-on-one the whole game until I had 70 and then started to send a double [team]. At that point, I had 70 with, what, nine minutes left to go in the game? You think I’m not going for it?”

“That’s the thing that’s crazy when they talk about the unethical part of basketball,” he continued. “I’m like, ‘I had 70 with nine minutes to go.’ Who would just be like, ‘You know, coach? Just take me out.’ Yeah, right.”

Then the star center delivered a cold line of his own, following in the footsteps of Spoelstra.

“You can't be mad at that. If you are mad, I don't care. Because a lot of people, if they did play, they never had a chance to get that close to chasing greatness. And if you get that close to chasing greatness, that's the point of chasing it—so you can surpass it.”

Bam Adebayo responds to the critics and the "unethical" comments on his historic 83-point night. pic.twitter.com/HzQ7Zu0aJb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 13, 2026

That is, indeed, the point of it all. Once Adebayo got close to Kobe Bryant's legendary 81-point mark, he was going to do everything in his power to pass it. What’s the purpose otherwise?

The Heat obviously believe the ends justify the means in sports. It’s hard to dispute that. But based on the last few days of discussion the “ethics” of Adebayo’s 83 points will be a matter of debate until the end of time.

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