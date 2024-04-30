Miami Heat Twitter Reacts To Game 4 Loss To The Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat received another disheartening defeat against the Boston Celtics Monday night, going down 3-1 in the series.
Honestly, it just wasn't meant to be. Asking the Heat to face the league's top team without their best offensive threats was a near-impossible feat. There's just not a lot they can get from their current core that can produce in the absence of Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. Still, many fans were hoping for more of an effort in Game 4.
And the perrenial calls for trades or bigger moves in the offseason rained down all over social media.
"I feel bad for the Heat fans who waste their money to watch this pathetic Heat team," user HeatCulture said. "I know we’re missing Jimmy and Rozier but atleast play like we care. No hustle, dudes missing wide open shots and Herro failed to step up. For the love of god get some real talent this summer."
Bam Adebayo had a solid game with 25 points and 17 rebounds. However, Tyler Herro had 19 points with five turnovers. It wasn't a bad performance by Herro, but it's not the level the Heat need to compete with Boston.
The Celtics' dominance was illustrated by Derrick White scoring a career-high 38 points with three blocks and three assists. Once again, Celtics fans flooded the Heat Twitter comment section, wasting no time trolling the team that eliminated them two of the last three seasons.
The Heat go back to Boston Wednesday night for Game 5 with their playoff lives on the line. But honestly with all of Miami's major injuries, some fans are hoping for the season to end.
Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
