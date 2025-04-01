How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Monday's Victory Over Washington Wizards
Another day, another Miami Heat victory.
The Heat clinched another blowout win Monday night over the Washington Wizards, thanks to star performances from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
After owning the longest active losing streak in the league this season, it probably feels good to be the winners of five straight.
Herro and Adebayo combined for 55 points on 52.6 percent shooting from the field. Pelle Larson, Kyle Anderson, and Terry Rozier all got in double figures scoring as well. Even for the lack of star power, Miami can continue succeeding with well-rounded performances like these.
The Heat are getting hot at the right time. Hitting their stride heading into the postseason can make them a dangerous team in late April.
"After losing 10 games in a row, you will not expect a team to win consecutive games, but here they are winning their 5th consecutive games," one fan tweeted. "What a turnaround. Magic just lost, bulls is losing and everything seemed right again."
Still, some fans are cautious about the victories, considering the teams Miami defeated over the past week.
The Heat are now ninth in the Eastern Conference but still have work to finish the season strong. They play the Boston Celtics (56-19) on Wednesday night.
