How NBA Experts Rated Miami Heat's Selection Of Center Kal'el Ware At No. 15
The Miami Heat's selection of Indiana center Kal'el Ware brought mixed results from national media outlets.
The grades have ranged from B to C. Accordingly, the Heat's selection could be graded by as a slightly above average. Ware is coming off a breakout sophomore season at Indiana, where he earned All-Big Ten second-team honors and made the Big Ten All-Defensive team.
Here's what the pundits said:
Ayrton Ostly of USA TODAY: "Ware's athleticism in a 7-foot frame with a 7-foot-4 wingspan makes him an enticing prospect as a defender and dunker. He's a prolific three-point shooter as well. He needs to improve his effort and decision maker as a passer." Grade - B.
CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein and Kyle Boone: "Ware is the most polarizing prospect in this class. There are a lot of those guys, but he's the most extreme. He's been that way since high school. He has every single tool in the book: size, speed, hands, touch out to the perimeter. But he's said out loud he's not sure how much he loves basketball. There have been questions about his motor, physicality, etc. But going to the Heat and Heat culture will be great for him --- unless he can't fit in." Grade - B-
Kyle Irving of The Sporting News: "Ware's mobility, athleticism and potential to stretch the floor makes him a great fit with the Heat. He's a rim protector and lob catcher with developing offensive skills." - Grade - B+
