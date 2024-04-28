How To Watch Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Game 4, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: TNT, Bally Sports
Betting line: Heat +10.5
Vitals: The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning each matchup. The Heat are 53-83 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-40 in home games and 23-43 in road games. The teams enter this postseason having faced each
other six times in the playoffs, including four times in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022, 2023), once in the Semifinals (2011) and once in the First Round (2010). The HEAT has recorded a 4-2 playoff series record against Boston over that span, resulting in a 20-17 postseason record against the Celtics .This is the fourth time in five years the Heat and Celtics have met in the playoffs. The Celtics lead the series 2-1.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Caleb Martin
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jaime Jaquez
F Nikola Jovic
CELTICS
F Jayson Tatum
F Jaylen Brown
C Kristaps Porzingis
G Jrue Holiday
G Derrick White
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Josh Richardson: Out - Right Shoulder Surgery
Jimmy Butler: Out - Knee
Terry Rozier: Out - Neck Spasms
Delon Wright: Probable - Personal matter
CELTICS
None
Heat center Bam Adebayo after losing Game 3: "We just made mistake after mistake on offense. Not communicating, throwing the ball away, turnovers that shouldn't happen in the playoffs. We need to check that box. "If you watched the game, we had lackadaisical turnovers, unforced turnovers for no reason. I feel like that was the difference."