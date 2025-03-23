How To Watch Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Inside The Heat

Mar 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives past Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) in the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives past Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) in the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Game time: 6 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -3.5, OddsShark

VITALS: : The Heat and Hornets meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup. So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 series advantage, winning both games on the road in Charlotte. The HEAT has now won 13 of the last 16 overall against the Hornets. The HEAT are 79-49 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 45-19 in home games and 34-30 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Jaime Jaquez

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Miles Bridges

C Jusuf Nurkic

F KJ Simpson

F Daquan Jeffries

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Questionable -Knee

Tyler Herro: Questionable - Hip

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

HORNETS

Damion Baugh: Out - G League

Josh Green: Probable - Shoulder

Tre Mann: Out - Back

Tidjane Salaun: Probable - Anke

Grant Williams: Out - Knee

Josh Okogie: Out - Hamstring

Brandon Miller: Out - Wrist

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “Even right now, the games that we’ve lost, there still is an expectation that things have to be earned. And he’s learning at an exponential rate, that I think other young guys, you just don’t get that luxury, you’re just being gifted minutes. Because there’s an accountability to it. And I’ll tell you what, we’re seeing some progress in the little things.”

