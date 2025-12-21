Miami Heat-New York Knicks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Davion Mitchell: Questionable - Ankle
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Back
Tyler Herro: Out - Toe
Nikola Jovic: Out - Elbow
Pelle Larsson: Out - Hip
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
KNICKS
Miles McBride: Out - Ankle
Landry Shamet: Out - Shoulder
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. EST, Madison Square Garden, New York
TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), MSG Network (New York)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), ESPN New York 98.7 FM
VITALS: The Miami Heat (15-13) and New York Knicks (19-8) meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup. It marks the earliest the two teams will complete their season series, having never done so prior to January with the previous earliest date during the 2002-03 season on January 29, 2003. So far this season, Miami holds the series lead, 2-1. The Heat are 68-75 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 39-32 in home games and 29-43 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Kasparas
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Jaime Jaquez Jr.
F Bam Adebayo
KNICKS
G Jalen Brunson
G Mikal Bridges
C Karl-Anthony Towns
F Josh Hart
F OG Anunoby
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +8 (-110), Knicks -8 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat +250, Knicks -310
Total points scored: 236.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on when things changed in the Celtics game: "I thought the biggest turning point was our offense at the end of the third quarter." ... "We were holding the fort, I really thought we were in a great position. Once they hit those four threes and we had the three turnovers, then it was almost as if our minds went, because then we had a lot mistakes that led to some of the open threes. They were just running different guys up into the pick-and-roll, a lot of times it was Kel'el's [Ware] man, that's okay. I think he had a couple tough ones where they were able to get by him or score on him, that wasn't the issue. I think the issue was when we were making mistakes and created confused and they had open threes that broke the game open from there."
