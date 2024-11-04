Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Shandel Richardson

Nov 1, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Game time: 8:15 pm., ET

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -2

VITALS: : The Heat and Kings meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, has now won three straight against Sacramento, including six of the last eight overall. The Heat are 47-24 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season,
including 31-5 in home games and 16-19 in road games. The Heat are coming off a victory against the Washington Wizards.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Nikola Jovic

KINGS 

F Keegan Murray

F DeMar DeRozan

C Domantas Sabonis 

G De'Aaron Fox

G Doug McDermott 

INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

KINGS

Devin Carter: Out - Shoulder

Isaiah Crawford: Out - G League

Orlando Robinson: Out - Knee

Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Illness

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on his big game Saturday against the Washington Wizards in Mexico City: “My teammates got me going from the jump,” Adebayo said. “We’re pros, man. Once we see the ball go in a couple of times, it becomes like an ocean.

“And then you just get in a flow and you just get locked in, it just feels like the ball’s going to go in every time for you.”

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

