Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 23

A pair of tanking teams face off on Monday night , as the Sacramento Kings hit the road to play the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis is set as a favorite at home, but it is down several players, as Ja Morant, Santi Aldama, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Cedric Coward and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have all been ruled out.

Despite that, oddsmakers aren’t buying this Kings team that has lost 16 games in a row and ranks dead last in the NBA in net rating (-10.7) in the 2025-26 season.

Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonins both underwent season-ending surgeries after the All-Star break, a sign that the Kings are focused on landing a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

There are a few ways to bet on this game, including my favorite player prop for Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds and a prediction for this Western Conference clash.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +3.5 (-102)

Grizzlies -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Kings: +154

Grizzlies: -185

Total

233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Kings vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Kings record: 12-46

Grizzlies record: 21-34

Kings vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Dylan Cardwell – out

De’Andre Hunter – out

Zach LaVine – out

Domantas Sabonis – out

Isaiah Stevens – out

Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant – out

Zach Edey – out

Santi Aldama – out

Cedric Coward – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out

Kyle Anderson – doubtful

Kings vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Ty Jerome 18+ Points (-127)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jerome should have a big game against a shaky Sacramento defense:

The Memphis Grizzlies have a ton of players out on Monday night, including Ja Morant, Santi Aldama, Cedric Coward, Zach Edey and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, meaning Ty Jerome is going to have a massive role in the offense.

Since returning from injury, Jerome has appeared in seven games, averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3. He’s taking on a Sacramento team that ranks in the bottom three of the NBA in both defensive rating and opponent points per game.

So, I’m buying Jerome to have a big game scoring the ball.

While the Grizzlies guard is playing just 20.6 minutes per game, he’s taking 12.4 shots and 5.0 free throws, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to this prop. Jerome has picked up at least 19 points in five of his seven games in the 2025-26 campaign.

He’s worth a look against one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Betting on either of these teams isn’t for the weak on Monday night, but I do think there is a clear argument to be made for Memphis.

The Grizzlies 16-9 against teams that are under .500 this season, and they have a much better net rating (-5.5) than the Kings (-14.0) over their last 10 games.

Sacramento has gone completely in the tank over the last month, and it has one of the worst records against the spread as a road underdog (10-18) in the 2025-26 campaign. So, it’s hard to see this short-handed squad keeping this game within a possession on Monday.

The Grizzlies are entering a new era after trading Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. over the last year, but they still have some talented young pieces on the roster. The Kings, on the other hand, lack any real assets and are down their two best players in LaVine and Sabonis.

I don’t trust them to pick up a win – or cover – on the road where they are just 3-26 straight up this season.

Pick: Grizzlies -3.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

