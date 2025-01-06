Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Shandel Richardson

Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates with Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates with Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Game time: 10 p.m., Golden 1 Center, Sacramento


TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +2.5

VITALS: The Heat and Kings meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Sacramento recorded a 111-110 win on a basket with just 0.7 seconds remaining. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three of the last four overall against the Kings. The HEAT are 47-25 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 31-6 in home games and 16-19 in road games. Miami plays eight games this month against teams that made the playoffs last season, tying for the most during a single month this season (November). Earlier this season, the Heat went 4-4 against playoff teams in November, with victories against Minnesota,
Indiana, Philadelphia and Dallas.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Haywood Highsmith

F Kevin Love

KINGS

F DeMar DeRozan

F Keegan Murray

G Domantas Sabonis

G Keon Ellis

G Malik Monk

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Jimmy Butler: Out - Suspension

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Richardson: Doubtful - Heel

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

KINGS

De'Aaron Fox: Questionable - Glute

QUOTABLE

The Miami Heat statement on Jimmy Butler trade rumors: “Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of the team. Jimmy Butler and his representatives have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here