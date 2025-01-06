How To Watch Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 10 p.m., Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +2.5
VITALS: The Heat and Kings meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Sacramento recorded a 111-110 win on a basket with just 0.7 seconds remaining. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three of the last four
overall against the Kings. The HEAT are 47-25 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 31-6 in home games and 16-19 in
road games. Miami plays eight games this month against teams that made the playoffs last season, tying for the most during a
single month this season (November). Earlier this season, the Heat went 4-4 against playoff teams in November, with victories against Minnesota,
Indiana, Philadelphia and Dallas.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Kevin Love
KINGS
F DeMar DeRozan
F Keegan Murray
G Domantas Sabonis
G Keon Ellis
G Malik Monk
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Out - Suspension
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Doubtful - Heel
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
KINGS
De'Aaron Fox: Questionable - Glute
QUOTABLE
The Miami Heat statement on Jimmy Butler trade rumors: “Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of the team. Jimmy Butler and his representatives have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”
