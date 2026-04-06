NBA Championship Odds: Thunder, Spurs, Hornets Rising; Lakers, Timberwolves Drop
It’s almost playoff time in the NBA, and the final week of the regular season is a perfect time to take a quick look at the latest odds to win the title, especially since the top-10 teams in each conference have been decided.
There are still a ton of ways that the final standings could shake out, but it’s pretty clear that a few teams stand out above the rest in the eyes of oddsmakers. Four teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets are shorter than 10/1 to win it all with OKC (+120) set as the clear favorite.
Every season, there is a key trend that I follow when it comes to the NBA in net rating. Over nearly the last 30 years, every team that has gone on to win the NBA Finals finished with a net rating in the top eight of the league during the regular season.
Here’s a look at the teams in the top eight with just three or four games left for each squad this season.
A very interesting group, especially with the Charlotte Hornets riding a huge second half of the season to get themselves into this mix.
Recently, Charlotte (now +20000), San Antonio (+550) and OKC (+120) have rode long winning stretches to improve their Finals odds, and the Spurs are starting to close in on Boston for the No. 2 spot in the NBA.
Boston is the clear favorite in the East with Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) injured, as the Cleveland Cavaliers (+1500), New York Knicks (+1800) and Detroit Pistons (+2500) are well behind them in the odds. Only the Knicks and Pistons currently meet the net rating criteria to win the title this season.
The Lakers’ NBA Finals odds have absolutely cratered with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves both injured, and they dropped to 16th in the NBA in net rating after Sunday’s loss to Dallas. The Minnesota Timberwolves – who have lost three in a row – are another team that has taken a hit in this market, falling to +5000. Minnesota was a top-eight team in net rating not that long ago, but it has played poorly since the All-Star break, posting a net rating of -0.8 in 22 games (12-10).
There’s still some time for teams to turn things around ahead of the playoffs, but the top title contenders seem pretty clear in each conference.
Here’s a look at the complete NBA Finals odds list with just one week left in the regular season.
Latest Odds to Win the NBA Finals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +120
- Boston Celtics: +500
- San Antonio Spurs: +550
- Denver Nuggets: +900
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +1500
- New York Knicks: +1800
- Detroit Pistons: +2500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +5000
- Houston Rockets: +6500
- Philadelphia 76ers: +9000
- Atlanta Hawks: +15000
- Charlotte Hornets: +20000
- Orlando Magic: +20000
- Los Angeles Lakers: +30000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +30000
- Miami Heat: +30000
- Toronto Raptors: +40000
- Golden State Warriors: +50000
- Phoenix Suns: +50000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +300000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2