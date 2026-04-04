Herro, Sarr, Young & Johnson's status for Heat-Wizards: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

VITALS: The Miami Heat (40-37) and Washington Wizards (17-59) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, Miami has won both previous contests, each by 20+ points, and has now won six of the last seven overall against Washington. The Heat are 102-48 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 56-19 in home games and 46-29 in road games.

The Heat head into this game as the tenth seed in the East, one game behind the Orlando Magic and 1.5 games behind the Charlotte Hornets.

The Wizards, meanwhile, come into the game as the 15th seed in the East, half a game behind the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Apr. 4, 3:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Monumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C.)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 980 AM, 99.1 FM (Washington, D.C.)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Simone Fontecchio

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

WIZARDS

G Bub Carrington

G Tre Johnson

C Anthony Gill

F Bilal Coulibaly

F Will Riley

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Out - Personal Reasons

Norman Powell: Out - Illness

Trevor Keels: Available - G League/Two-Way

Jahmir Young: Available - G League/Two-Way

Vlad Goldin: Available - G League/Two-Way

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

WIZARDS

Alex Sarr: Out - Toe

Trae Young: Out - Quadriceps

Tre Johnson: Available - Foot

Bilal Coulibaly: Available - Heel

Justin Champagnie: Available - Knee

Tristan Vukcevic: Out - Knee

Kyshawn George: Out - Elbow

Anthony Davis: Out - Finger

Cam Whitmore: Out - DVT

D'Angelo Russell: Out - Not injury related

Leaky Black: Active - Two-Way

Sharife Cooper: Active - Two-Way

Julian Reese: Active - Two-Way

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +5 (-114), Celtics -5 (-106)

Moneyline: Heat +164, Celtics -196

Total points scored: 229.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on if there will be carryover from the last matchup against the Wizards: "I'm sure there will be and we're playing all of our games expecting that teams are going to bring their best and hopefully that brings out a better level in us. Right now, I just absolutely love the spirit and intentions of the group. We all know that we have to play better, particularly as everybody's raising their level."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket