How To Watch Miami Heat-Utah Jazz, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Jan 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on from the bench during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami


TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -8

VITALS: The Heat and Jazz meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning at home. Miami has currently won a franchise-tying seven-straight games against Utah at home, including six of their last seven matchups overall. The Heat are 28-43 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 15-20 in home games and 13-23 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Haywood Highsmith

F Kevin Love

JAZZ

F Lauri Markkanen

F Walker Kessler

G Keyonte George

G Johnny Juzang

G Colin Sexton

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Jimmy Butler: Out - Suspension

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Richardson: Out - Heel

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

JAZZ

Tyler Smith: Out - G League

Elijah Harkless: Out - G League

Oscar Tshiebwe: Out - G League

Cody Williams: Out - G League

QUOTABLE

The Miami Heat statement on Jimmy Butler trade rumors: “Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of the team. Jimmy Butler and his representatives have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

