How To Watch Miami Heat-Utah Jazz, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -8
VITALS: The Heat and Jazz meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning at home. Miami has currently won a franchise-tying seven-straight games against Utah at home, including six of their last seven matchups overall. The Heat are 28-43 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 15-20 in home games and 13-23 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Kevin Love
JAZZ
F Lauri Markkanen
F Walker Kessler
G Keyonte George
G Johnny Juzang
G Colin Sexton
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Out - Suspension
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Out - Heel
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
JAZZ
Tyler Smith: Out - G League
Elijah Harkless: Out - G League
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out - G League
Cody Williams: Out - G League
QUOTABLE
The Miami Heat statement on Jimmy Butler trade rumors: “Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of the team. Jimmy Butler and his representatives have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”
