In Eyes Of NBA Fans, Miami Heat's Pat Riley Has Gone From The Godfather To ... Joe Biden?
It's been a ruthless offseason for Miami Heat team president Pat Riley because NBA fans are grilling him for his silence in the open free agency market.
Riley and the Heat's front office have yet to make a move outside of re-signing veteran Kevin Love while the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics made serious moves. It has led fans to draw an unexpected comparison with President Joe Biden.
The Sixers made their major splash early Monday morning by signing star Paul George to a four-year contract along with minor acquisitions of Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon. The Knicks are one of the most active teams this summer, trading for Mikal Bridges and re-signing OG Anunoby. While the Celtics have not brought in any new talent, retaining guard Derrick White was crucial.
Guard Tyler Herro remains the Heat's top available trade piece as a 24-year-old with slight flashes of All-Star potential. If the Heat are no longer in love with Herro as a part of their core, entertaining trades is the sensible next step. Last offseason showed the former Sixth Man of the Year's trade market value is shaky, but fans would find satisfaction in any meaningful deal.
While NBA fans are going a bit overboard with the comparison, there's no denying Riley must do something if the Heat hope to avoid a third straight appearance in the Play-In Tournament.
