In Regards To Caitlin Clark, Dwyane Wade Says Hard Fouls Are Part Of Rookie Life
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was used to hard fouls when he played in the NBA.
His motto was: fall down, get back up. He spoke of it so much during his early career that a commercial was made about it.
Wade received the most of those fouls in rookie season, which is why he understands what is going on with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in the WNBA. In a recent episode of his The Wine Down podcast, Wade spoke on the subject.
"They're talking about hard fouls," Wade said. "This is basketball. Or they're talking about hazing. This Caitlin Clark conversation with everyone hazing. I'm looking at it like I know what happened my rookie year when I came in. You gonna hit that ground. You about to feel this ground if you think you're about to keep coming in here. Jamaal Maagloire and P.J. Brown tapped me up every time I ran through the paint."
Clark has helped the WNBA grow in popularity. She was the No. 1 in this year's draft but many players have challenged her. Last week Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky drew criticism for a flagrant foul on Clark. It resulted in a one-game suspension.
Earlier in the season, Chicago's Chennedy Carter shoved Clark from behind during a dead ball. Wade said it's all part of rookie life. He thinks Clark shouldn't receive any special treatment.
"You've got to show us you're built for this league," Wade said. "We're watching a league that people feel like ... what they think it's a soft league because it's women playing? This is basketball. You're talking about some of the greatest athletes in women's sports. What do you think they're going to do? Do you think they're just going to let someone come in, `Go ahead and give us 30.' No, it's going to be competitive. And Caitlin is going to do the same thing [next year] when she gets a rookie coming in. She's gonna get up on them and give them a little bit."'