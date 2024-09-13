Is The Jimmy Butler-Brooklyn Nets Trade Rumors Hype Real?
The recent swirlings of Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler expressing interest in joining the Brooklyn Nets make little sense.
Butler, who is entering the final year of his contract, is seeking a maximum contract extension next offseason, whether from the Heat or elsewhere. It seems Heat team president Pat Riley did not want to extend the six-time All-Star before proving he's able to remain healthy.
The Nets acquiring Butler could also come through a blockbuster trade, meaning Brooklyn's front office would bank on the 35-year-old extending with the organization later in the year. The pairing of Butler and the Nets seems odd because he is still seeking his first career championship while the Nets are beginning a rebuild.
Following the lead claim of interest from The New York Post, reporter Bob Windrem is echoing the ties on The Brooklyn Pod.
"Jimmy Butler’s interest in the Brooklyn Nets is very, very real," Windrem shared. "Part of it is New York, part of it is that Bernie Lee — who is Ben Simmons agent, is very happy with how his client has been dealt with by the Nets.”
The connection between Butler and Simmons does not add up when looking back on their time with the Philadelphia 76ers. It was regularly speculated the two were not fond of each other.
It's also worth noting Lee's satisfaction with the Nets' treatment of Simmons is not of much meaning, as he's played just 57 games in the past two seasons. Butler is not known for desiring a heavy workload in the regular season, so the lack of pressure may appeal.
There's two realistic ways Butler ends up in Brooklyn.
Either he gives up on the dream of retiring with a ring, or the Nets once again look to assemble a superteam. Considering Butler is praised as one of the NBA's most competitive players, the first route seems out of the question. The Big Three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving crumbled on the Nets, meaning a second attempt so soon feels illogical.
The speculation of Butler leaving the Heat will continue until the day he signs his next deal.
