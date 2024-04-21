Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Eager For First NBA Playoffs Start
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is arguably the biggest steal of the 2023 NBA Draft, much thanks to his veteran-like presence as a rookie.
Spending four seasons in college at UCLA prepared Jaquez for the intensity at the highest level, now it's time to show he can do it on the biggest stage. The Heat kick off their Round 1 series against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, where Jaquez is expected to start.
"I'm extremely excited," Jaquez said. "This is something I've wanted to be a part of since I was a kid. The playoffs are the most elite level of basketball in the entire world ... I can't wait, especially with the group of guys we have."
The 23-year-old is starting in place of the injured Jimmy Butler, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with an MCL sprain. Jaquez stepped up in the Heat's must-win game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, recording 21 points, six assists, and six rebounds on 8 of 16 shooting.
While their chances of defeating Boston are slim, the series provides an opportunity for the Heat's young core to gain postseason experience without their veteran leader in the rotation. Coach Erik Spoelstra started Jaquez, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, and Bam Adebayo against the Bulls. Jaquez will face a tough assignment on the defensive end, primarily guarding Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, or Derrick White.
