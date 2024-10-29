Jimmy Butler Believes There Shall Be More Statues In Miami Heat's Future
Jimmy Butler is proud of Dwyane Wade for having his likeness become a permanent fixture outside of the Kaseya Center.
However, he believes over the next several years, other players will take their place outside of the arena. He thinks others are deserving to become immortalized like Wade.
"I am pretty sure he won't be the last one to get one, but what a way to set an example," Butler said Monday night. "I mean that guy has done so much for this organization. That's my brother man. I am proud of him."
Wade, who led Miami to three NBA titles, has had his statue come under scrutiny since Sunday night as many people believe it looks nothing like him.
The Heat legend has come out in defense of his statue.
"If I wanted it to look like me, I’d just stand outside the arena and y’all can take photos," Wade said. "It don’t need to look like me. It’s the artistic version of a moment that happened that we’re trying to cement."
Wade seems to take all of the comments in stride.
"I care, but I don’t," Wade said. "The social media world is about opinions. Everyone has an opinion."
Wade is one of six Heat players to have their jerseys hanging in the rafters. He is joined by Udonis Haslem, Alonzo Mourning, Tim Richmond, Chris Bosh and Shaquille O'Neal.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On Si. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.