Jimmy Butler Does Not Believe Miami Heat Are In Full Stride
In the aftermath of the Miami Heat's 106-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons Monday night, Jimmy Butler is looking ahead.
He knows the Heat will play even better next time out.
He said the Heat have not hit their full stride yet, but they are working hard on getting there.
"We are not there yet, but I think we are in better shape than a lot of guys around the league," Butler said. "We've always taken pride in that. We get up and down. We get after it in practice. We make sure we are sharing the ball and we've been playing the way we want to play."
Butler also said he is going to continue to play like a bully. He is looking forward to playing hard again on Wednesday night when the New York Knicks come to the Kaseya Center.
"I'm not going to get away from my game because of the way people would like for our organization to play," Butler said. "I've got to be on the attack. I've got to find my guys.
"I've got to guard on the defensive side of the ball."
By guarding on the defensive side of the ball the Heat have been stealing the ball with greater frequency.
"I love it, you gotta gamble," Butler said. "We are gonna get four out of six balls. Spo [Heat coach Erik Spoelstra] can't get too mad with four out of six. I want all the gambling, all the gambling in the world. That's what I do and that's what I want everyone else to follow suit."
Against the Pistons, Butler had four steals, while Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez, Jr, each had three. The Heat also forced 16 turnovers.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On Si. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.