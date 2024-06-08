Jimmy Butler Expresses His Support For Los Angeles Sparks Player Cameron Brink
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is making sure he enjoys every bit of the offseason.
On Friday, he took in a Los Angeles Sparks game in the WNBA. Butler gave an update on how he's spending his summer.
Here's what he said he's been during the offseason.
"A lot of stuff he probably shouldn't be doing trying to stay out of the way, being in LA as much as possible," Butler said during an in-game interview with Spectrum
Butler also appeared to troll the Heat fan base. He was asked about Sparks rookie Cameron Brink when perhaps created another stir.
"For some reason, 22 looks just looks good in purple and gold," Butler said.
Butler wears No. 22, so the speculation of him joining LeBron James and the Lakers will likely begin for him making a harmless comment.
NBA INSIDER SAYS CAVS COULD MAKE A PLAY FOR BUTLER
The Cleveland Cavaliers may be among the first to pick up the phone if the Miami Heat opt to explore destinations for Butler, according to one NBA insider.
The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey suggested a Butler-Donovan Mitchell team-up, assuming the Heat's front office is unwilling to pay the forward a maximum extension.
"This is just me talking, I didn't ask anybody questions or anything like that. But the one team that, if they were willing to trade Jimmy, I don't know if they are, the one team I would pay attention to is the Cleveland Cavaliers," Pompey said. "Because Rich Paul said if you give Donovan Mitchell an extension, then you know they probably want to get Darius Garland out of there. Now that's what the reports are saying, but I think that right now it's up to Cleveland to make a decision. But to me, I don't know if Jimmy would want to go there."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com