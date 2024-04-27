Even From The Sideline, Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Guarantees Victory Against Boston Celtics In Game 3
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has a habit of making guarantees victories before games.
This time, he offered one in the middle of the game. He spoke with TNT's Chris Haynes early in the first quarter to give his take on the team's play so far in the series. The Heat are playing the Boston Celtics tonight in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. This was Butler's first time in attendance during the series.
Butler said he has taken exception to the media always making a big deal of the when the Heat defeat the Celtics as they did in Game 2. The Heat have proven they can handle the top-seeded Celtics just like in last year's conference finals.
"I think we believe," Butler said. "It's everybody else that don't. If I got to hear one more praise about Boston on national TV when we win a game, I'm tired of hearing that. It's 1-1. We [about] to go up 2-1."
Butler only spoke for about one minute. It was his first interview since he was diagnosed with a sprained knee that is expected to keep him out multiple weeks. Butler offered an update but it is unlikely he returns this series.
"I don't know about a timeline but we've been working," Butler said. "I wanna hoop. I wanna get out there. I want some of this."
The Heat are also playing without guard Terry Rozier, who is sidelined with neck spasms. In Game 3, they also learned reserve Delon Wright would not play because of a personal matter.