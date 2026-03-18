The Miami Heat Have a Tyler Herro–Norman Powell Problem They Must Solve Quickly

The Miami Heat have spent most of this season trying to find consistent lineups and rotations. This has quietly become one of the biggest questions hanging over the Miami Heat right now. When Tyler Herro and Norman Powell are both healthy and on the floor together, the team just hasn’t looked like itself. It hasn’t felt smooth, it hasn’t felt connected, and more importantly, it hasn’t translated to winning basketball.

Tyler Herro has only played 22 games this season and 14 of those games have included Norman Powell. The Heat are 5-9 in those 14 games and while injuries have made it hard for the Heat to find continuity, the fit issues are also hard to ignore. Norman Powell has been in and out of the lineup as well and when he's out Tyler looks really good, and the inverse has also been true.

Too Similar Offensively

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) defends during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The biggest issue is that they bring a lot of the same things to the table. Both guys are talented scorers. Both like to operate with the ball, work out of pick-and-roll, and create their own offense. That’s great individually, but together it can lead to possessions that feel repetitive or stagnant. Instead of complementing each other, they sometimes take turns.

You’ll see stretches where Miami’s offense turns into isolation or tough pull-ups, rather than the free-flowing, read-and-react style the Heat usually thrive on. It’s not that either player is doing anything wrong; it’s just not a natural pairing. The skill sets overlap more than they balance.

Defense Makes It Tougher

It would really help the Miami Heat if one of them were a two-way player. Neither Herro nor Powell has been consistently reliable at the point of attack this season. When they share the backcourt, opposing teams often target that matchup. That puts more pressure on Bam Adebayo and Miami’s help defenders to clean things up.

What’s frustrating is that Powell has shown in the past that he can be a solid defender when he’s locked in. He has the strength and athleticism to compete on that end. It just hasn’t been there enough this season, and that makes the fit next to Herro even tougher to justify for long stretches.

The Simplest Fix: Stagger Their Minutes

At this point, the Heat probably needs to stop forcing the pairing and start thinking more practically. The easiest solution is to stagger their minutes as much as possible. Let each guy run units where he can be the primary scorer without stepping on the other’s toes.

If a bigger rotation decision has to be made, benching Powell makes the most sense. Herro is younger, he’s been in the organization longer, and he more likely to be a part of Miami’s long-term picture. Powell is on an expiring contract, which naturally makes him the more movable and flexible piece.

Let the Hot Hand Close Games

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) fouls Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

When it comes to closing lineups, the Heat should simply ride whoever is playing better that night. If Powell is cooking offensively, you close with him. If Herro has the rhythm, he finishes the game. Trying to force both into closing situations just to maintain a two-scorer lineup could end up hurting more than helping.

The bottom line is Miami needs clarity, and soon. With the playoff race tightening, they can’t afford to keep experimenting endlessly. Staggering Herro and Powell won’t solve every problem, but it could restore some balance and help the Heat look more like the cohesive, tough team they’re known for.