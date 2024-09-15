Jimmy Butler's Agent Responds To "Aging" Comment
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is dealing with offseason free agency speculation.
He was recently linked with the Golden State Warriors. A report from Newsweek suggested Butler was an "aging" player. His agent, Bernie Lee, responded to it.
Here's what Lee posted on X, "To call someone “aging” on their bday is nasty work haha."
Butler is one of the most significant free agent signing with the Heat since LeBron James in 2010.
HEAT ANNOUNCE WADE STATUE UNVEILING
The Heat have announced they will unveil a statue honoring legend Dwyane Wade Oct. 27 at Kaseya Center.
There is a special ceremony for Wade on Oct. 28 at halftime of the game with the Detroit Pistons. Video tributes are planned throughout the game.
The unveiling takes place outside of the west end of the arena. It is open to the general public. Tickets become available for the game Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. Expect additional details at a later date.
Wade’s statue was created by Omri Amrany and Oscar Leon of Rotblatt Amrany Studio, who have produced other famous sports statues. Their work includes the statue of Michael Jordan outside the United Center in Chicago. They also designed the Kobe Bryant "Black Mamba" statue. Recently, they unveiled a memorial statue for Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter accident in 2020.
Wade’s career spanned 16 seasons. He was a member of three NBA championship teams with the Heat, was a NBA Finals MVP and an NBA All-Star Game MVP.
