Jimmy Butler's Estate To Feature Music Studio To Perhaps Accommodate Post-NBA Plans

The property outside of San Diego will have everything he needs for his next career.

Scott Salomon

Sep 30, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center
Sep 30, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is remodeling an estate outside of San Diego, which will feature a music studio and a speakeasy style bar.

Butler refers to the estate as a resort.

"I grew up with a whole bunch of nothing, so I've dreamed of having a home for myself, my family, and I put everything into this house," he said in an article appearing in November's edition of Architectural Digest. "This is for my kids. I do this to inspire - to show that if you want something you can go get it."

Butler wants to pursue a music career when his playing days are over. Having an at-home music studio could help ease the transition.

After he has scored his final layup, Butler wants to be just like his heroes Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, George Strait and Garth Brooks. Butler is such a fan of country music he listens to it before games in the locker room.

In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, he said he was already "in the lab" working on his post-NBA career. It appears as though "the resort" is where most of his science is going to take place.

"I don’t want to tell anyone who I’ve been writing with because then it’ll ruin the surprise," Butler said in 2023. "Now, I’m in the lab writing and producing country music. We got some real artists and songwriters. We probably got around 45 tracks right now, and I hope to go write some more."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

