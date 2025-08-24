Jimmy Butler's Replacement Ranks Well Below Him In Ranking
Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler will always be linked.
They played together on the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wiggins the No. 1 pick who fell short of expectations and Butler the veteran addition who got the Wolves to the playoffs. Wiggins is introverted, Butler anything but, and at times their relationship was characterized as uncomfortable.
They went their separate ways, with Butler taking the Heat to two NBA Finals but Wiggins actually winning as a complementary piece. Then, last February, they were traded for each other, with Wiggins taking Butler's #22 in Miami (as Butler changed to #10 for Golden State).
Their numbers are not that far from their rankings by HoopsHype, as it listed the NBA's top small forwards.
Wiggins is 23rd.
Butler is 8th.
Another Canadian swingman, former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins never quite lived up to the expectations as a first-overall pick, but he’s still a solid starter in the NBA, in large part thanks to his pull-up scoring, his slashing ability off the ball, his explosiveness near the basket and his solid defense. Wiggins has good foot speed laterally, long arms and competes well on the less glamorous end of the floor.- Frank Urbina, HoopsHype
He may lack nightly consistency as a scorer - there’s even question as to how much he cares to reach his full potential (at this point, it’s never happening) - but Wiggins is so talented that he’s still developed into a championship-level starter.
All of that seems fair, though Wiggins has accomplished more already than many ahead of him.
As for Butler, the author acknowledges the dropoff but also the continued impact.
....Butler still makes a huge nightly impact when he’s on the floor. Even while giving poor effort in Miami when he was clearly trying to force a trade, Butler still made the Heat 3.1 points per 100 possessions better when he was out there. And in Golden State, Butler made the team 7.5 points per 100 possessions better. In fact, the Warriors went 22-5 last season last season with Butler and Stephen Curry playing, so Golden State could have contender expectations in 2025-26… as long as two-way, midrange-bucket-getting star Butler stays healthy.- Frank Urbina, HoopsHype
Wiggins plays for about half the salary, and is five years younger. While no one is saying he can take over a series as Butler has, it's not clear if Butler can anymore either. We will see if Wiggins, as he gets more comfortable with the Heat, can move up that list this season.