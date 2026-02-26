The Miami Heat's clutch problem starts with one player

The joke the past few years has been that it can't be a Miami Heat game if it's not a clutch game.

Time after time, contests came down to the final five minutes with the game within a five-point margin one way or the other, which is how the NBA statistically defines "clutch" time.

The Heat led the NBA in 2024-25 with 195 clutch minutes and -- in part because of Jimmy Butler's petulance, suspensions and then departure -- were a dreadful minus-61, third-worst in the NBA.

This season, however, has been a bit different. The Heat have ventured into clutch time in less than half their games (25), which entered Wednesday's play tied for 20th in the NBA. They've played just 80 clutch minutes, which ranked 27th in the NBA, ahead of only the Wizards, Nets and Lakers, and only a little more than half of the league high (their next opponent, Philadelphia, with 147).

They are minus-20 in those minutes.

Philadelphia, by contrast, is plus-47.

Why aren't the Heat especially good in the clutch? A lot of reasons. They don't have an elite creator, or someone who gets to the line consistently -- that was Butler's superpower. They're small, so sometimes finishing possessions is a problem.

But also, one player who used to be efficient in clutch situations hasn't been at all this season.

That's Bam Adebayo.

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

During the height of the Butler-Adebayo pairing, the latter was a reliable complement late, typically shooting north of 50 percent, actually improving his overall averages. But that hasn't been the case at all this season. Adebayo is tied for second on the Heat in clutch minutes with Norm Powell with 60 -- Andrew Wiggins has played 70 of the 80 -- but he's struggled the most of the three by far.

Wiggins has actually been solid on offense in clutch time -- shooting 54 percent overall and 61 percent (8 of 13) from three-point range. Powell hasn't been able to get a lot of shots off; he's made just one clutch three-pointer (in six attempts) and had next-to-no rebounds or assists. But he has at least gotten to the line, largely while getting fouled behind the arc, and he's made 21-of-24 free throws.

Adebayo, however, hasn't contributed much of anything on offense.

The two-time gold medalist has made just 8-of-29 shots, including 3-of-12 from three-point range. He has 17 rebounds and just one turnover. But he hasn't made possession-changing defensive plays; just one steal and no blocks. And he hasn't been much of a facilitator. He has only two assists; Jaime Jaquez Jr. has played six fewer minutes and has compiled 14 assists.

It's unfair to call Adebayo a liability at the end -- the Heat have collapsed defensively this season when he's been absent. But it's not accurate to call him a late-game asset either.

Miami needs to start finding him more comfortable shots.

And he needs to start making some.