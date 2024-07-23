Inside The Heat

Josh Christopher Explains The Best Aspect Of Playing For The Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher (53) celebrates with the NBA 2K23 Summer League MVP trophy after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher has played basketball most of his life.

He's just never had a stretch like he did in leading the Heat to NBA summer league championship Monday in Las Vegas.  He had 24 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the win against the Memphis Grizzlies, earning MVP honors.

Christopher credited "Heat Culture" for his breakthrough summer.

"Sometimes, it's just something that you can't put in words," Christopher said. "Heat Culture is something I've just understood from a message I sent to UD [Heat legend Udonis Haslem] like, `Bro, I'm trying to pull up because I know what you guys are going to get out of me. I know what I bring.' I've been able to play basketball for a long time but I think this Heat Culture thing brought the best out of me. I don't think I've had a better series of games."

Christopher remained unsigned after the summer league success but has the opportunity to earn a roster spot this fall at training camp. He feels the Heat are the perfect fit.

"They challenged me more so on the defensive end and just told me don't even worry about offense first," Christoper said. "I tried to hang my hat on guarding and I think that has allowed to play offense much better because I wasn't worried about it. If I was too worried about something, typically things can go wrong."

Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

