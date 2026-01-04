The Miami Heat were competitive through 3 quarters, but a disappointing 4th quarter caused their down fall against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This loss brings the Heat down to 19 – 16. They are also now tied for 7th in the Eastern Conference and 0.5 games back from 6th place. This also brings the Heat to 2-8 against teams with a top 10 defense.

Kel’el Ware – Grade: C

Kel’el Ware had a disappointing performance today. It was a hard matchup for him facing off against 4 time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. It looked like a classic example of young player vs an excellent NBA veteran. Gobert was able to get positioning on Ware whenever he wanted and used his physicality to dominate the paint. Ware still managed to pull down 8 rebounds and make his presence known at times, but overall, it was a good lesson for him. His best play was an insane block on a dunk attempt by Jaden McDaniels. Ware finished the game with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assists and 1 block.

Norman Powell – Grade: B

Norman Powell was the Heat’s best player against the Timberwolves and was one of the few players that provided any reliable offense. He did leave the game briefly with a sore right leg, but when he returned, he made the most of it. Powell was able to generate points in a variety of ways. He knocked down 2 threes, got to the paint, and even found his way to the free throw line for 8 attempts and made 7 of them. I would like Powell to be better on the defensive end and help out more in things like rebounding for games like this. Overall Powell provided a scoring spark the Heat desperately needed tonight but it was not enough. He finished the game with 21 points, 1 rebound, 1 assists and 1 steal.

Bam Adebayo – Grade: D+

Given the expectations Bam Adebayo has earned over his career, this game was a D+. He once again struggled with his shot. His defense was okay but nothing like it is when he is at his best. He did dish out 4 assists but countered that with 4 turnovers. The Heat needs more from Adebayo, and I am sure he would agree. He is too good of a player to not contribute more. He did not cash in on his opportunities consistently against the Timberwolves. I do not need Adebayo to score 20 a night but he does need to be efficient with his looks. He did have a nice highlight play at least. Adebayo finished the game with 12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block.