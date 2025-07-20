Kevin Love's IG Caption Gets Standing Ovation From LeBron James, Draymond Green
Former Miami Heat forward Kevin Love has been dubbed the king of social media in the NBA.
He showed again why this past week, posting a bold statement supposedly aimed at NBA veterans critiquing current players.
"So many lames are the loudest in the room, and the least accomplished," Love recently posted on his Instagram story.
NBA greats Draymond Green and LeBron James were immediate fans of his statement, immediately taking to their accounts to co-sign Love's words.
Love and James were Cleveland Cavaliers teammates for four seasons, winning the 2016 championship with Kyrie Irving. They also both boasted tenures in Miami, with James winning two championships on four Finals appearances, while Love helped elevate the team through its 2023 Finals run.
Love faced Green in the Finals during their Cavaliers-Warriors rivalries, so the two are familiar with each other as well.
Regardless of their on-court history, Love, James, and Green could all agree on this sentiment as veterans of the game at the highest level. Their championship pedigrees and veteran leadership are evident in their decorated resumes and their continued ability to impact their teams even in later seasons positively. They've all faced heavy criticism throughout their careers, but that's to be expected for NBA legends.
They'll probably laugh about it when they eventually hear their names in Springfield, MA.