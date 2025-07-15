Dwyane Wade Makes Bold Prediction About Kevin Durant-Led Houston Rockets
After four consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs, the Houston Rockets finally returned. However, their seven-game series defeat against the Golden State Warriors proved they desperately needed to improve their offense.
The Rockets raised their offensive ceiling by receiving one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. The best part of acquiring Kevin Durant was the very affordable price, as they didn’t have to give up many of their best core players. On the WY Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade broke down why the Rockets’ sense of urgency sets them up for next season.
“Houston got KD,” Wade said. “They got the scorer they wanted. They got the big shot maker, the big player, that when they get to that Western Conference Finals, possibly, they got a guy that they know we can give him the ball and he can put us where we need to be.”
Despite coming off the best season of his career and leading his team in scoring en route to the second-best record in the West, Jalen Green was not able to carry his production over in the postseason. He averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 37.2 percent shooting and 29.5 percent from three-point range. Durant is the much more proven scorer at this point in their careers and will be able to carry the Rockets during scoring droughts more than Green could.