Miami Heat's Kevin Love Trolls Stephen A. Smith's "Swung On" LeBron James Comment
The LeBron James-Stephen A. Smith feud elevates to a new level every day. What began as a simple disagreement over Bronny James' playing time has become a petty series of disputes.
The latest was Smith saying that he would have retaliated against James if their on-court dispute got physical.
"Let me assure you it wouldn't have gone down like that," the Smith said on his podcast Wednesday. "I would have gotten my ass kicked, because had that man put his hands on me, I would have immediately swung on him. That, I'm not going to tolerate. But I knew he wasn't going to do something like that. There was no fear in my mind about it."
Well, who better to weigh in than Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love? Love was James' former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and has slowly become a fan favorite on social media. Love posted a video responding to Smith's statement, using his own famous "Stay off the weed" slogan to call B.S. on the veteran journalist.
Love and James were teammates in Cleveland from 2014 to 2018. They went to four consecutive NBA Finals, winning the title in 2016 after a miraculous 3-1 comeback against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. Love was injured for the first Finals series but rounded out the Cavaliers' Big Three the next two Finals and was famously remembered as James' only star teammate in 2018.
