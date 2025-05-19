Latest ESPN Mock Draft Has Miami Heat Selecting Athletic Point Guard
The NBA Draft Combine has come and gone with most of the prospects having showcased their measurables and skills.
On Monday morning, ESPN's latest mock draft, (co-written by longtime draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo), predicted the Miami Heat to draft French point guard Nolan Traoré.
"Traoré would amount to a big swing if he falls to this spot. Some scouts view him as a lottery-worthy talent, but an inconsistent season in France has put a damper on his draft stock. His size and speed, playmaking ability and promise as a shooter offer obvious upside if he can put everything together," Woo said. "This far down in the draft, Traore is an attractive pick for a team like the Heat, who have historically had success developing prospects."
Traoré averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 30 games for Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball, playing 22 minutes a game. He finished with a subpar 51 true shooting percentage. He was, however, a willing shooter, taking 6.6 threes per game with a decent-looking stroke and is well-known for being a walking paint touch as a ball-handler. Additionally, he boasts a two-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio as the lead playmaker with a high usage rate as an 18 year-old.
"The Heat received this pick in the Jimmy Butler III trade and have had success selecting in the middle of the draft in recent years, adding Jaime Jaquez Jr. at No. 18 and Kel'el Ware at No. 15 in the past two drafts," Woo said. "Miami has played Tyler Herro on the ball quite a bit but would benefit from adding a true point guard to hold down the backcourt long term, with a big shot-creation void to fill on the roster sans Butler."
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Dwyane Wade Pleaded For Jimmy Butler To "Do Something" During Warriors Game
Two Superstars Contacted Miami Heat According To Longtime Radio Host
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket