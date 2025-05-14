Two Superstars Contacted Miami Heat According To Longtime Radio Host
Despite ongoing playoff basketball, the NBA's rumor mill is in full swing. The biggest stars reportedly available this offseason _ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant _ are already on summer vacation.
Meadlowlark Media's Jonathan Zaslow, speaking on the Dan LeBatard Show, made the offseason even more interesting by saying Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks center Anthony Davis have reached out to the Miami Heat.
On Monday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Antetokounmpo is "open-minded" to playing for a different team. Additionally, Howard Beck mentioned the Heat as a potential landing spot on Zach Lowe's podcast.
What's even more surprising is the addition of Davis, who was just acquired by the Mavericks in one of the most shocking trades in the NBA's history earlier this season. For as chaotic as the rumor mill is, Davis is not a name that has been mentioned in trade talks. Davis averaged 25.7 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks this season.
It just means the Heat are expecting a pretty crazy offseason, especially after a disappointing ending to the season. They were defeated easily by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket