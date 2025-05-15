Dwyane Wade Pleaded For Jimmy Butler To "Do Something" During Warriors Game
The Golden State Warriors lost Steph Curry in the first game of their second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. All of a sudden, Jimmy Butler was back to being the most important offensive player for his team, ironically enough. On Wednesday, their season ended anticlimactically.
After holding on to the lead in Game 1 without Curry, the Warriors lost the next four games. In the deciding game, Butler finished with 17 points (converting on just 36 percent of his 11 shots), with six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Watching the game live with fans, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had something to say about the way Butler was playing.
"Hey, No. 10," Wade began. "Hey No. 10 in Golden State: if you hear me, do something!"
Butler averaged 20.2 points (on 43 percent shooting from the field), 7.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals in the five-game series.
The Warriors went from a team in the back-end of the Play-In Tournament before trading for Butler to a reinvigorated team with championship contention on their mind. They won 78 percent of the games Curry and Butler played together, (including playoffs, excluding games where they left early with injury).
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Udonis Haslem Explains The Issue With 'Playoff Jimmy' Expectations
Two Superstars Contacted Miami Heat According To Longtime Radio Host
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket