Inside The Heat

Latest ESPN Mock Draft Still Has Miami Heat Taking Zach Edey At No. 15

Shandel Richardson

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY
In this story:

With a week remaining before the NBA draft, the Miami Heat remain linked with Purdue center Zach Edey.

The Heat are projected to select Edey at No. 15 according to the latest mock draft by ESPN.

Here's what ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote: "Edey, ranked No. 16 in ESPN's Top 100, is drawing interest from teams drafting in front and behind Miami, with every team in the back half of the lottery after San Antonio said to be in the market for a center. Utah, Portland and Sacramento were some of his latest stops on the workout circuit and he might end up visiting the Los Angeles Lakers as well."

The biggest knock on Edey is if his game translates to the next level. He used his 7-foot-4, 300-pound frame to dominate the collegiate level, winning NCAA Player of the Year two straight seasons. The question is if he can keep up with the pace in the NBA. He is more of a traditional center from the 1980s and 1990s while the game is faster now.

"What wins in college and the NBA are totally different," Edey said in May at the NBA draft combine. "There are a lot of things I can do that people haven't seen yet. I was focusing on impacting winning at Purdue and simplifying my game. Every year I've taken steps forward and there's no reason I can't keep getting better."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here