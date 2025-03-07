Latest Injury Update On Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jaquez continues to battle an ankle injury. He is a game-time decision.
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +6, Covers.com
VITALS: The Heat and Timberwolves meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 95-94 win in Minnesota on 11/10 and with a victory would sweep the series for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The HEAT are 36-33 all-time versus
the T-Wolves during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 17-19 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Davion Mitchell
C Kevin Love
F Bam Adebayo
F Alec Burks
TIMBERWOLVES
F Jaden McDaniels
F Julius Randle
C Naz Reid
G Anthony Edwards
G Donte Divincenzo
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Questionable - Cold
Alec Burks: Questionable - Back
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - ankle
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Jaime Jaquez: Questionable - ankle
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League
Kel'el Ware: Out - Knee
TIMBERWOLVES
Rudy Gobert: Questionable - Back
QUOTABLE
Heat center Bam Adebayo on his recent play: “I mean, my teammates are giving me the ball and just playing our game. At the beginning of the season everybody was questioning my shots or whatever, what I needed to do differently,” Adebayo said, with the Heat turning their attention to Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the start of a five-game homestand. “Nothing changed. I’m still taking the same shots, still being aggressive. The ball’s going in."
“
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich