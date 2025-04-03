Latest On Miami Heat Starting Lineup For Thursday Vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Even with an upgrade to the status of Duncan Robinson, the Miami Heat are staying with the same starting lineup tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The starters are: Kel'el Ware, Bam Adebayo, Pelle Larsson, Tyler Herro and Alec Burks.
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: TNT
Betting line: Heat +5, DraftKings
VITALS: : The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the second and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat lost the first matchup 91-125, on March 15. The Heat are 30-26 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 17-11 in home games and 13-15 in road games. The Grizzlies have won seven of the last 10 matchups in the regular season, dating back to Dec. 2019. Two-time All-Star Ja Morant is available to play after the NBA gave him a warning for a gun-pointing gesture he made during a game.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
GRIZZLIES
G Ja Morant
G Desmond Bane
C Zach Edey
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Terry Rozier: Questionable - Stomach
Haywood Highsmith: Questionable - Achilles
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring
Duncan Robinson: Questionable - Back
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
GRIZZLIES
Vince Williams Jr.: Out - Illness
Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee
Zyon Pullin: Out - Knee
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "This group is, you know we mentioned it during the losing streak, that we felt like we were alive. It looked, on the outside, that everybody thought we would be dead and go in our separate ways, but we felt alive by the challenge and the frustration of that. And then what you hope is that you develop a sense of connection, and we developed that during the losing streak, ironically enough. And you need that connection to build that mental toughness. The connection comes first."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich