LeBron James Breaks Down "Decision" To Join Miami Heat In 2010

Shandel Richardson

Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
NBA superstar LeBron James made one of the most discussed and scrutinized decisions in sports history in 2010.

That summer he decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat. The pairing gave the Heat three of the top 10 players.

Fifteen years later, James discussed "The Decision" on the Pat McAfee show on ESPN.

“But, it got to the point, [in] that final season, I was like I’ve maximized this potential," James said. "I’ve squeezed all the juice out of this damn lemon here, and I know it, and in order for me to get to where I want to get to, I have to make a choice for my career going forward. And Miami was the best choice at that moment."

James took a lot of criticism because many felt he was taking the easy way to a championship. The Heat won two titles in four straight Finals appearances from 2010-14.

“I felt like it was the best choice for me,” James said. “The conversations I had with D-Wade, had with Bosh, had with Udonis Haslem. D-Wade and UD had been there, they had won one, they had [beaten] Dallas.”

